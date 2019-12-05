The Minnesota Ballet School will put on four performances of “The Nutcracker” ballet, according to the school’s website.
The holiday ballet will perform at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13; 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14; and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 15, at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road.
Over 100 dancers, makeup artists and stagehands will put on the ballet, the website says. It will be set to Tchaikovsky’s original score and use the original Marius Petipa choreography, the website says.
Tickets for adults are $29-35, senior tickets are $25-32, children and student tickets tickets are $20-28. The website is mnballettheatre.org.