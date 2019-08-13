Nearly 700 people gathered at Staring Lake Amphitheatre on Aug. 10 to celebrate the wealth of cultures in Eden Prairie and Minnesota for the city’s annual PeopleFest! party.
The celebration was the culmination of a week of events across the city, including salsa lessons, public storytelling sessions and a screening of the film “Black Panther.”
The Saturday afternoon party, held from 3-7 p.m., featured Japanese taiko drumming, performances from Indian, Hmong, Tamil, Chinese, and Somali dance troupes, and a multicultural fashion show to end the evening.