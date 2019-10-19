EP Sings

Josh Eidem at the 2019 Minnesota Sings finals.

 Submitted photo

Eden Prairie resident Josh Eidem came in fourth in the 26+ division of the Minnesota Sings Finals in Woodbury on Sept. 28 and 29, according to a news release from Eden Prairie's Optimist Club, which hosted the city-level competition this summer.

Eidem won a cash prize and a two-hour professional recording session at a Burnsville studio for his rendition of three songs: "Being Alive" from the "Company," "Bella siccome un angelo" from "Don Pasquale" and "On the Street Where You Live" from "My Fair Lady," the release says. Eden Prairie's Bee Stensby also competed and sang "Dream On" by Aerosmith in the age 15-25 division, the release says.

