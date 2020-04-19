Nibir Sarma has won the Jeopardy! College Championship.

Sarma, a sophomore at the University of Minnesota from Eden Prairie, claimed the $100,000 grand prize on Friday, April 17, and a berth to the next edition of the Tournament of Champions.

“I’m so proud and happy to represent the state of Minnesota, and also represent students at large public universities who sort of get viewed in a different way than, say, some private colleges,” Sarma said in a statement. “I really love representing my hometown college and my community. I’m hoping, since Minnesota isn’t featured that often in national conversation, that I can bring some attention to our area and to the whole state that made me into the person I am today.”

During the competition, Sarma garnered quite a following of supporters. 

Sarma competed in the first round of the College Championship on Friday, April 10, taking second place among the three competitors, winning $18,448. In the semifinals on April 14, he won $26,801, securing a place in the two-day finals competition. On day one, he won $22,195 and on day two, he won $25,575, Jeopardy!'s website says.

Sarma is pursuing a major in chemical engineering and minors in math and computer science, a news release says. He is the first U of M student to win the College Championship.

In the finals, he competed against Tyler Combs, a senior at Indiana University from Indiana, who placed second, and Xiaoke Ying, a sophomore at the University of Southern California who is from California, who finished third.

Sarma says he'll spend some time relaxing before preparing for the Tournament of Champions.

“I know the competition there will be very tough and the questions will be a lot harder, so I’m planning on studying a lot more for that tournament as it gets closer,” Sarma said in a statement. “For now, I’m just relaxing. It’s still on the horizon, but I don’t want to stress myself out more than I have to. I just won $100 grand; I feel like I can afford to relax a bit."

Tags

Melissa Turtinen is the community editor for Lakeshore Weekly News and Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about adding context to stories and informing people about what's going on in their community. She enjoys being outside, traveling and good beer.

Events

Recommended for you