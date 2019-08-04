Enjoy swimming and a movie at Flick 'n' Float at Eden Prairie Community Center at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
Swim with friends in the recreation pool while watching episodes from "She-Ra and the Princess of Power" and "Spirit Riding Free!" The Community Center provides the flick and the floats.
Children younger than 7 must be accompanied by an adult in the water. Children 8 to 11 need to have a guardian present in the Community Center.
This free event is limited to 75 participants. A sign-up sheet will be available at the Community Center front desk at 5:30 p.m. the day of the event.
Eden Prairie Community Center is located at 16700 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.