Pianist and former Eden Prairie educator Mary Beth Carlson will perform with her ensemble and other acts in a Bloomington concert on Dec. 13, according to a news release from Mary Beth Carlson Music.
Carlson will be joined by Gospel vocalist Robert Robinson and The Trones Family at 7 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church, 9201 Normandale Blvd. in Bloomington. The concert’s theme is the Wonder of Christmas, and short stories and videos will accompany the music, the release says.
Carlson has recorded 28 piano orchestral albums and is musically inspired by her daughter, the release says.
Tickets are $19 and are available online or at St. Michael’s Lutheran Church prior to the performance. The website is www.marybethcarlson.com and the phone number is 952-934-2319.