When piles of snow and bitter winds do their best to make the winter season unbearable, Minnesotans are famous for our ability to weather the cold and bring joy and light to these dark days.
The best tools to cheer up a dark afternoon are holiday songs, from touchingly beautiful to delightfully cheesy. Our reporters have selected their favorite (or least favorite) tunes to brighten your December evening.
Steve Lawrence and Toots and the Maytals
The Christmas albums issued by the Goodyear and Firestone tire companies in the 1960 and 1970s floated over my childhood like a giant “Mighty Mouse” Thanksgiving Day parade balloon.
As a result, I compare most contemporary Christmas standards to mid-century juggernauts like Julie Andrews and Robert Goulet.
One of my favorites is “Sleigh Ride” by Steve Lawrence and Eydie Gormé. I feel like we’re all bouncing down the road, pulled by a team of crazed horses. And Lawrence’s “Let me be the first to wish you Merry Christmas,” is the ultimate crooner song for holiday karaoke.
For a reprieve from joyousness, just listen to Ray Conniff’s “Ring Christmas Bells.” With its increasing intensity, by the end of the song, you’ll be on the verge of a heart-attack, convinced something is about to go down.
A handful of other holiday albums stick out:
- “A Christmas Gift for You From Phil Spector." Just forget about producer Phil Spector and concentrate on the magnificent Darlene Love.
- “A Jolly Christmas from Frank Sinatra," because … Sinatra.
- “The Beach Boys' Christmas Album.” The Beach Boys didn't just dial it in and do a bunch of covers. They wrote a number of original songs just as good as their other surf classics. Just try to get the earworms "Little Saint Nick" or "Merry Christmas, Baby" out of your head.
But lately, if I'm trying to find the Christmas spirit, I listen to the song “Happy Christmas” by the legendary reggae band “Toots and the Maytals.”
As Toots sings: “When you walk in the dark you got trouble; When you walk in the light you have peace; Just sing happy Christmas to you; Happy Christmas to everyone.”
-Mark W. Olson
Shepherd Boy and Hosannah, Hallelujah!
Back in the day, the Goodyear Tire Company used to offer Christmas record compilations. My family was fortunate to have a few, and I loved to play them on our hi-fi. The most fun was when Mom and Dad would leave me and my sisters home while they ran errands on Saturday afternoons, and I could turn up the hi-fi as loud as possible.
Two of my all-time favorite Christmas songs continue to be from Album Four — "The Great Songs of Christmas from the Great Artists of Our Time." The songs are by the New Christy Minstrels, a popular folk group from the 1960s. In fact, I spent years looking for a copy of this album in second hand stores, the Goodwill and garage sales because I loved these two songs so much. Several years ago, I finally found it. I still love it. The first is "The Shepherd Boy," sweet and somber and so tender about a shepherd boy attending the birth of Jesus on Christmas Eve.
The second is the song "Hosanna, Hallelujah!" In contrast to "The Shepherd Boy," this is a rousing rockabilly tune that makes me want to pick up the toy poodle and dance around the living room. It starts out softly enough with the words, "In the month of December on the 25th day, we observe a holy celebration..." and then builds up to a hootenanny sort of anthem. Check it out. It's so darn festive and happy.
-Unsie Zuege
Give Dominick a chance this Christmas
I’m a firm believer in giving holidays their time to shine, so I’m not someone you’ll see listening to Christmas music in July. But you bet the moment I finish Thanksgiving dinner, I start listening to Christmas music and I don’t stop until I go to sleep on Christmas Day.
There are a few songs that come to mind that really get me into the Christmas spirit, but I’m going to focus on the one that doesn’t get nearly enough credit.
“Dominick the Donkey (The Italian Christmas Donkey)” by Lou Monte. The 1960 song tells the story of Santa’s donkey, named Dominick, who is needed to deliver the gifts to the children of Italy because the reindeer can’t climb the hills of Italy.
The song is dorky. It includes hee-haws and a bunch of la-la-las. Overall, it’s pretty ridiculous. But I love it. It makes me laugh and instantly gets me in the holiday spirit. The song is perfect, plus it’s easy for a person with no tune (me) to belt out and not sound completely off-key. And isn’t that the point? Buddy the Elf did say, “The best way to spread Christmas cheer is singing loud for all to hear.”
So, I encourage you to listen to “Dominick” and sing it loud for all to hear. I bet it’ll put a smile on your face, even if you don’t want to listen to the song ever again. As for me, I’ll be playing it on repeat.
There are a few other songs that never fail to put me in the Christmas spirit. I have to give a shout-out to them, too:
- “Fairytale of New York” by the Pogues (OK, I’ll listen to this one all year long)
- “All I Want for Christmas is you” by Mariah Carey
- “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee
-Melissa Turtinen
The case for less Chanukah music. Exhibit A: 'The Chanukah Song'
Hanukkah (AKA Chanukah) is an ever-shifting holiday. On years when Judaism's lunar calendar places the eight-day holiday in late December, we welcome the mash-up holiday "Chrismukkah," and when it overlaps with the U.S.'s turkey day in November, you get "Thanksgivukkuh."
One thing that never changes, though, is various groups' attempts to create a Hanukkah song to rival the plentiful carols heard throughout the winter holiday season. I've heard them all, from the simple "I Have a Little Dreidl" to the pop-knockoff "Candlelight" by The Maccabeats, a Jewish a capella group. We're all entitled to our own opinions on these songs, and my opinion is: please stop.
Nothing makes my point better than Adam Sandler's "The Chanukah Song," performed on Saturday Night Live on Dec. 3, 1994. In a hoarse yell reminiscent of my grandfather mangling the Shehecheyanu (a blessing sung at special occasions) at a family reunion, Sandler's song is a send-up of the holiday's inferiority complex, complete with atrocious attempts to rhyme with Hanukkah ("gin and tonic-uh"? "Fun-ukkah"?).
Hanukkah is at its best when we appreciate it as an opportunity to eat latkes, spend time with family and fight with your cousins and siblings over Hanukkah gelt during a game of dreidl, not when it's held up as the Jewish answer to the Yuletide season.
Let's face the truth, my beloved kinfolk. Hanukkah is a minor holiday at best. The only reason it became such a big deal is because it's close to Christmas, and it can be a bummer hearing your classmates brag about their gifts and feeling left out of the joys of decorating a Christmas tree.
Let's stop trying to write a good Hanukkah song and focus on Purim, when we can celebrate by eating cookies and dressing in wild costumes.
-Eden Teller
'O Come All Ye Faithful'
Like many attendees of small liberal arts colleges around the Midwest, I have quite the allegiance to my school, Luther College. Every early December, Luther puts on a production called Christmas at Luther.
I only had the honor of participating in the concert my senior year of college as a member of the Cantorei Choir — which actually no longer exists at Luther, it is technically on hiatus at the college.
This was one of the most magical experiences I’ve had in my lifetime and particularly during the holiday season. Each choir sings a few songs and then all six (now five) choirs sing several songs as a group. The Symphony Orchestra accompanies the choirs and plays their own songs, as do the Luther Ringers.
By far my favorite piece from Luther College’s Christmas at Luther 2016: "Out of Darkness, Light!" was “O Come All Ye Faithful” arranged by Daniel Forrest. All choirs participated in the piece, as did the orchestra.
It is an absolutely beautiful piece that is powerful to listen to and was even more powerful to be a part of.
I haven’t been able to make it back down to Decorah, Iowa, for a Christmas at Luther since my own debut in the show in 2016, but my favorite album every December is "Out of Darkness, Light!"
You can listen and watch our rendition of “O Come All Ye Faithful” at vimeo.com/198356342.
-Frances Stevenson
Minor Alterations
Growing up, my father worked in retail. Every autumn without fail, incessant holiday music would start up. As early as November, “Santa Baby” would be followed by “Blue Christmas” and “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer” — only to have the mere handful of songs play on repeat all day.
Fast-forward a few years and, though my father no longer works in the grocery store, I’m no stranger to this early holiday music. As a teenager I joined the community band I still play in, and come September, we start rehearsing pieces for our annual holiday concert. Every Tuesday night, the band plays “The Eighth Candle” or “Sleigh Bells” on repeat, finessing the tunes so we’re concert-ready. Let me tell you, by the end of the season I’m very ready for summer!
All of this doesn’t negate the spirit and enjoyability of holiday music for me, though. My favorite concert band holiday song is “Minor Alterations” by David Lovrien. Its challenge, quick pace, and off-kilter sound is irresistible. The song gives every section their spotlight, and the four-page saxophone part is funky and a joy to play.
My least-favorite non-band holiday song would have to be “Do You Hear What I Hear?” for its memory-resurfacing power. In the fifth grade, my entire school gathered in the school library to perform this song. If I remember correctly, recorders were involved. Enough said?
-Amy Felegy