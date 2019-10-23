Visitors will have limited access to Staring Lake Park's main parking lot for around a week beginning Oct. 23 as part of the park's warming house reconstruction, according to a news post on the city of Eden Prairie's website.
The parking lot along Pioneer Trail will have both limited and partial accessibility during the week while it is resurfaced, the post says. More parking is available in the lower lot along Staring Lake Parkway and across the road at Flying Cloud Fields.
The warming house project involves the demolition and removal of the old building, which Parks Director Jay Lotthammer called “sorest thumb in the park system" during a presentation to the City Council on the project earlier this year. A new pavilion and additional stormwater management will be added to the site, and the new building will have an 80 person-capacity room, bathrooms, a control center and lobby, storage and a back patio.
The project's page on the city website lists December 2019 as the anticipated completion date. The contact for the project is the Park and Recreation Department at 952-949-8441.