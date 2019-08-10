Artistry is pleased to announce "Reclaiming our Grandmothers," an art exhibition featuring the work of Minneapolis artist, Zamara Cuyún. The exhibition will take place in the Atrium Gallery and runs Sept. 13 to Nov. 3. There will be an opening reception on from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13.
Most accounts of Maya history and cosmology produced over the past 500+ years come from non-indigenous sources. In contemporary society, indigenous women – brown and female, are often objectified, romanticized, hyper-sexualized, and de-humanized. These seemingly harmless stereotypes produce devastating consequences including alarming rates of abuse, rape, disappearance, murder, self-harm, and suicide plaguing indigenous women and girls.
Local artist, Zamara Cuyún combats these injustices with painted visual stories that re-imagine new systems of understanding and healing for indigenous womanhood and identity. Using elements of Guatemalan Maya history, ideology, myth, and iconography, Cuyún presents a world that is at times vibrant, colorful and dreamlike while at other times restless, violent and unsettling.
Gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday-Friday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. There is no admission fee. To learn more about Artistry visit artistrymn.org.
The Atrium Gallery is located on the second floor of the Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road, Bloomington.