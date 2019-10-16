PROP Food Shelf’s fashionable fundraiser PROPerly Poised will be at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum for its fourth year on Nov. 8, the food shelf announced in a news release.
PROPerly Poised, which includes a social hour, live auction and runway show of women’s and men’s styles, raises money for PROP Food Shelf, at 14700 Martin Drive, the release says. The food shelf has helped Eden Prairie and Chanhassen families in need of nutrition assistance and other services for over 40 years, according to its website.
PROPerly Poised is 7-9 p.m. on Nov. 8 at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. Tickets are $40 for general admission; student and senior tickets are $35. The website is propfood.org/event/properly-poised-fashion-show.