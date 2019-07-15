Happy Hour for Hunger

Happy Hour for Hunger will be held The Winery at Sovereign Estate, 9950 N. Shore Road, Waconia Friday, July 19.

 Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash

Enjoy a fun evening while raising money for PROP at Happy Hour for Hunger at The Winery at Sovereign Estate from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19.

For every glass of wine sold, $1 will go to PROP. The event is free to attend.

PROP's mission is to compassionately provide food and comprehensive support to neighbors in need that creates a path toward self-sufficiency. PROP helps people in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen who are facing financial hardship or crisis. Primary services include the food shelf, short-term financial help, support for low-income families with children and teens and support for seniors and individuals with disabilities.

The Winery at Sovereign Estate is located at 9950 N. Shore Road, Waconia.

Visit propfood.org to learn more about PROP. 

Tags

Enterprise reporter

Meghan Davy Sandvold is a regional reporter covering the eight Southwest News Media communities. Born and raised in the Lake Minnetonka area, she now calls Eden Prairie home.

Events

Recommended for you