Enjoy a fun evening while raising money for PROP at Happy Hour for Hunger at The Winery at Sovereign Estate from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 19.
For every glass of wine sold, $1 will go to PROP. The event is free to attend.
PROP's mission is to compassionately provide food and comprehensive support to neighbors in need that creates a path toward self-sufficiency. PROP helps people in Eden Prairie and Chanhassen who are facing financial hardship or crisis. Primary services include the food shelf, short-term financial help, support for low-income families with children and teens and support for seniors and individuals with disabilities.
The Winery at Sovereign Estate is located at 9950 N. Shore Road, Waconia.
Visit propfood.org to learn more about PROP.