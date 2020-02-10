The La Danse Fatale ballet company performs “The Snow Queen” 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29 and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1.
This year’s performance is based on the classic Hans Christian Andersen tale, “The Snow Queen” and features original choreography by artistic director, Julia Levina.
“The story of ‘The Snow Queen’ is timeless. It is about friendship, courage, loyalty and strength. It is about the beauty of nature in its unaltered state,” stated artistic director Julia Levina, in a press release. “This story appeals to both young and adult audiences alike and comes from the heart of the amazing and deep storyteller, Hans Christian Andersen, as it immerses the audience in his one of a kind world.”
The La Danse Fatale company includes highly trained dancers from the southwest metro area, who dedicate roughly 20 hours each week to training.
Tickets for “The Snow Queen” are on sale at tututix.com/ladansefatale and cost $17 for general admission and $13 for students and seniors. Group tickets are available by contacting info@ladansefatale.org.
The production is held at the Eden Prairie High School Performing Arts Center, 17185 Valley View Road, Eden Prairie.
La Danse Fatale was founded in 2003 by dancer, instructor, and choreographer Julia Levina. La Danse Fatale includes dancers ranging from 12-18 years of age.