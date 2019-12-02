WATERTOWN — German fare and tradition will take over St. Peter Lutheran Church in Watertown on Sunday, Dec. 8, for the 10th annual Nikolausbend Christmas Celebration, according to a news release from the church.
The event will be at St. Peter Lutheran Church at 3030 Navajo Avenue, the release says.
The event will feature traditional German food including schnitzel, spatzle, balukraut, wurst, sauerkraut, mushroom sauce, mashed potatoes, Christmas cookies and pastries, coffee and lemonade, the release says.
St. Nikolaus will supply special treats for the good kids along with kids’ crafts and games. The release says there is also something for naughty kids.
The release asks attendees to provide at least one new toy, gift or monetary donation to support a local family in need. All of the proceeds will benefit Friends for Life Food Shelf-Watertown, Love Inc.-Delano and Western Communities Action Network in Mound, the release says.