What's a challenge that a 7-year-old and her grandfather can both enjoy? How about an activity fit for both a corporate retreat and a bachelor party?
The answer for Dorian Anderson is an escape room.
Three years ago, Anderson opened Escape Frenzy escape rooms in Edina. She's overseen thousands of attempts to escape the business's four rooms in that time − some successful, many not − and said all kinds of people sign up. From friend outings to date nights and family reunions, an escape room is challenging, interactive fun for everyone.
To make the experience accessible for all, at Escape Frenzy, there's nothing that would require someone to crawl, climb or jump to solve a riddle. It's all up to the group's brainpower.
"My 97-year-old grandmother who has one leg could do these rooms," Anderson said. "Once you get enough minds in there, working together... (players) surprise themselves."
When Escape Frenzy opened, it was one of three escape rooms in the Twin Cities area. Now there are over a dozen. Even so, Anderson estimated that around 70% of the people who come to Escape Frenzy have never experienced an escape room before.
"It's still such an untapped market," she said.
There are different rules from business to business. Some places are sparing with the clues or hints they give puzzlers, and at some rooms, asking for clues can dock your time. That's not the case at Escape Frenzy. The game masters keep a close eye on a team's progress and give as many clues as needed, or requested, with no impact on the time limit.
"I really think a game master can make or break it," Anderson said. "I want you to have that whole hour."
And that entire hour is necessary. In researching this story, I did one of Escape Frenzy's rooms with a fellow puzzler: the crime scene investigation room, where the goal was not to escape but to find evidence that would solve a murder trial and convict a mafioso.
The CSI room has an escape rate of just over 40%, according to Escape Frenzy, and it's one of the easier rooms for beginners to try. The Atlantis-themed room is often more challenging for groups, Anderson said, but she recommends that people "go with whatever theme interests you."
With several well-timed and helpful clues, we solved the room with just 16 seconds to spare − a victory that, even two weeks later, is still thrilling. The experience is addicting, too: I must admit, I've already texted several friends that we should sign up for a puzzle room as I chase that sweet rush of "solved it" adrenaline.
Creating Escape Frenzy's four themed rooms − a haunted house, a crime scene investigation, a trip to Atlantis and a pirate ship adventure − was no easy feat. For six months, Anderson worked with a creative contractor who "gutted (the office) down to the bones" in order to build in the wiring and transform the rooms into a submarine, a spooky porch or a crime scene. The job is "totally abnormal" for most contractors, Anderson said, but she lucked out and found someone who matched her own enthusiasm for the project.
Anderson will occasionally do a "room swap," taking her employees to test another local puzzle room and allowing their employees to try one of her rooms. She even signs her family up for escape rooms while traveling, she said, and has noticed some national trends: West Coast rooms are frequently very high-tech, while East Coast rooms tend to be a bit cramped in size.
While the goal is to give puzzlers unexpected thrills, Anderson has been surprised by the puzzlers throughout the years − mainly, by how many people have asked her to help them plan a marriage proposal in one of the rooms. There have been five proposals in Escape Frenzy rooms, she said. Some people have asked her to hide a letter in the room beforehand, or even given her the ring to hide in one of the puzzles.
"They're super fun to do," Anderson said. "I would never think of that."