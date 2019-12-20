‘Tis the season for sledding, skating, skiing and more. Eden Prairie is home to a variety of winter activities for the outdoor-minded who want to get outside during the Minnesota winter.
Sledding
- Staring Lake sledding hill, 14800 Pioneer Trail: The 700-foot hill behind the Staring Lake warming house is open to all who bring their own plastic sleds (metal sleds aren't allowed). The hill gives a spectacular view of Staring Lake as sledders zoom down it and coast to a stop as the hill levels out. The nearby warming house is open weekdays 4-8 p.m.; Saturday 12-10 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5 p.m. There are extended hours Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, when the house is open noon–10 p.m. daily.
Ice skating
Eden Prairie's nine public ice skating rinks opened on Dec. 17. The rinks are supervised and lit during operating hours, and the Parks and Recreation Department floods, sweeps and maintains them throughout the winter. There's no skate rental, so bring your own blades, but warming houses are open during the rink hours for skaters to use for a break for hot chocolate, or just to heat up.
- Crestwood Park, 9780 Dell Road: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, extended hours daily from 1-5 p.m.
- Edenvale Park, 7200 Edenvale Blvd.: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, extended hours daily from 1-5 p.m.
- Forest Hills Park, 13708 Holly Road: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, extended hours daily from 1-5 p.m.
- Homeward Hills Park, 12000 Silverwood Drive: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, extended hours daily from 1-5 p.m.
- Miller Park, 8208 Eden Prairie Road: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, extended hours daily from 1-8 p.m.
- Nesbitt Preserve Park, 8641 Center Way: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, extended hours daily from 1-8 p.m.
- Prairie View Park, 17255 Peterborg Road: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, extended hours daily from 1-5 p.m.
- Round Lake Park, 16691 Valley View Road: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m. and weekends 1-5 p.m. From Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, hours daily from 1-8 p.m.
- Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail: Open weekdays 4-8 p.m.; Saturday 12-10 p.m.; and Sunday 1-5 p.m. There are extended hours Dec. 21 to Jan. 5, when the house is open 12–10 p.m. daily.
Cross-country skiing
- Staring Lake skiing trail, 14800 Pioneer Trail: Eden Prairie High School grooms and maintains several miles of cross-country skiing trails on the southern side of Staring Lake. The trails are open to the public and are frequently used by the high school's Nordic ski team for practices and meets.
All sledding hills and ice skating rinks are closed when wind chill temperatures reach -20 degrees.