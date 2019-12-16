If you squint, you might mistake Alpp the barista’s Instagram account for one of the many young and professionally beautiful travel accounts: Posing by the London Bridge or riding an elephant, Alpp certainly fits the profile. Except, for of course, the fact that he is a doll.
The Ken doll, a Mattel product, travels the world with several baristas of Eden Prairie’s Smith Coffee. Originally, the doll was a prize for the winner of Smith’s March Madness basketball bracket, said Kiera Mount, 22, a former Smith barista and one of Alpp’s travel companions.
When Mount and other baristas Natalie Nichols, Alayna Karas and Elise Olson realized they’d all be traveling around the world in the next few months − everywhere from Thailand and Iceland to Switzerland and Germany − they decided to make Alpp a “Flat Stanley” of sorts and share the doll between themselves to stay in touch while traveling and have a lighthearted project together. His name is part of an inside joke among the friends, who have named much of the wildlife that congregates around Smith, and also stands for “all lattes poured pretty,” Mount added.
“I think a lot of our baristas are the type of people who like to do fun things,” Mount said.
“He’s a timeshare Barbie doll,” added Nichols, 18.
After his first trip abroad, Alpp’s traveling companion sent him back to Smith, which has turned into a sort of home base for the tiny traveler.
“He had grass stains all over his pants and was a little worse for wear, but obviously well-loved,” Nichols recalled.
When Nichols traveled across Europe last summer, Alpp was her near-constant companion.
“I typically put him in my day pack and just traveled around,” she said.
Often, when Nichols snapped a picture of Alpp next to a landmark or cup of coffee, passersby would stop and stare until she explained, with a laugh, what she was doing. Mount had a similar experience in the airport when a TSA agent pulled the doll out of her bag.
“He was curious about why a grown person would carry around a Barbie,” Mount recalled. But when she explained the Instagram account, “he accepted it,” she added.
Mount happens to be a professional photographer as well, and she had fun with Alpp’s photo shoots during her trip to Iceland earlier this year.
“I tried to be pretty artistic about it,” she said.
Mount and Nichols don’t put nearly as much effort into their own Instagram accounts as they do for Alpp. Both said they use the app to connect with friends and post weekly, if that. With Alpp, they have a little more fun, which fits into the “personality” he’s come to have.
“He’s the stereotypical hipster,” Mount joked.
“He is very pensive. I feel like the man-bun adds a lot to his personality,” Nichols mused.
Above all, they hope that Alpp’s travels and plastic smile bring a little fun to whoever stumbles upon his page.
“(The account) was intentionally just for kicks and a little publicity,” Nichols said.
With Nichols attending college outside of Chicago and Mount starting graduate school in Montana, Alpp’s travel team is a bit scattered at the moment. But Mount doesn’t plan to stay stateside forever; she hopes to visit Croatia in the future, and then Alpp will have some new content to post.