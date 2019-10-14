If you go

What: From candies that are only made every few years to chocolate-covered insects and blue cheese-flavored soda, Minnesota's Largest Candy Store is a must-visit shop to try candy and other foods you can't find anywhere else.

Where: Minnesota's Largest Candy Store, 20430 Johnson Memorial Drive in Jordan.

Suggestion: Buy something you've never seen or heard of before. If you're not sure what to get, ask someone who works there to give you some ideas.