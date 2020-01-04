As the chilly temperatures of January descend, Eden Prairie will hold its annual Winter Blast celebration to ward off seasonal gloom on Jan. 18.
Winter Blast, which will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Jan. 18 in Staring Lake Park, will include the usual ice skating, sledding, snowshoeing, art activities and food trucks as well as a visit from the Disney characters Elsa and Anna, who are royal sisters in the movies "Frozen" and "Frozen II." Families can also enjoy puppet shows from the WonderWeavers at 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m.
A 5K run, walk and ski race hosted by Eden Prairie's A.M. Rotary Club will precede the Winter Blast's daytime delights. The 5K will begin at 9 a.m. and its $25 entry fee will go toward the club's grants and projects that serve Eden Prairie, according to a news release from the A.M. Rotary.
Registration for the 5K is at register.chronotrack.com/r/56304. The race will take place on asphalt and/or snow around Staring Lake Park, 14800 Pioneer Trail. Dogs are welcome and admitted free but must be leashed, the release says. The website is www.epamrotary.org.