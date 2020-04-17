We can all use a little good news in our lives right about now.
This is a space designated for the good news happening in the southwest metro. Have a good news story you'd like to share? Send your tip to rminske@swpub.com.
Showing support
Hundreds of Jeeps drove past St. Francis Regional Medical Center in Shakopee on April 11 to show appreciation for health care workers. Nurses and doctors waved at the parade of vehicles, as passengers in the Jeeps held out encouraging signs and donated food for the hospital workers.
The South Metro Jeep Enthusiasts have been making the rounds lately, leader Heather Seifert said, driving past birthday parties and other medical centers in the metro to encourage people during the pandemic.
Radiology nurses Samantha Davis and Jane Barden-Odden, who were watching the parade on a break from their eight-hour shifts, said they weren't expecting the parade, adding it was a sweet surprise. They both said they've been extremely busy in the radiology department lately.
"The best cars are ones with the puppies that hang their heads out the window to say hello," Barden-Odden said through her hospital mask.
Easter Bunny makes surprise visit
Holly Betker, 29, a special needs adult, has never missed a visit with the Easter Bunny during its annual appearances at Eden Prairie Center and Cuzzy’s Brick House restaurant in Chaska.
“She smiles. She loves people. She’s overly affectionate. Everyone loves her,” her mother said. “She literally has an inner light. She’s funny. She has a great sense of humor.”
When Cuzzy’s general manager Lynn Hudson learned that Betker couldn’t see the Easter Bunny this year, she pulled some strings, and arranged for the personal visit.
Veteran organization relocates couple before stay-at-home order
When Marge and Tom Ruhberg (a WWII veteran) needed to move — and move quickly — to a new home in Carver, Flags and Honor of Minnesota came to the rescue. A crew of a half-dozen volunteers, with assistance from Paddy O’ Furniture in Eden Prairie, stepped in to help.
Safe distance
Chaska Mayor Mark Windschitl shakes the hand of new Police Chief Ryan Seibert — remotely — after the swearing-in ceremony earlier this week.
Savage resident completes 12-hour endurance run from his basement
Whether it's pretending to swim the English Channel in an indoor pool or pretending to climb Mount Everest on a local ski hill, Savage resident Todd Millenacker is always finding his next "endurance adventure." Staying at home these days hasn't changed that.
At 3:15 a.m. one recent morning he fired up the treadmill in his basement and ran for 12 hours without stopping. At the end, he ran 63 miles — roughly two-and-a-half marathons.
"To be honest, it was far more mentally than physically challenging, however - I managed to fight off the boredom by watching a whole lot of Netflix and YouTube!" Millenacker wrote.
His advice for everyone: Instead of focusing on what you can't do, focus on what you can do "and then go do it."
Parade of cars for a 4-year-old's birthday
Benjamin Gensler turned 4 on Wednesday, April 15, but he didn’t have any ordinary party.
His original birthday party with friends had to be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, his father, Marc Gensler, told Lakeshore Weekly News. Instead, several sports cars pulled into their Plymouth cul-de-sac to help celebrate, putting smiles on everyone’s faces.
“It was truly a memorable birthday for Benjamin, the other members of our household and those along our street,” Marc said.
Marc said he was trying to brainstorm other options for his son’s birthday when he reached out to a friend about the idea of a sports car parade (Marc said the average age of their household is a 16-year-old boy, so a few years ago they bought a sports car and joined car clubs to meet friends and have fun).
His friend came through, and Ferraris, Vipers, McLarens, Bentleys, Audi R8s and other sports cars roared down their street and parked in the cul-de-sac to wish Benjamin a happy birthday (while maintaining social distancing), Marc said.
Plymouth Rotary donates iPads, masks to area nursing homes
The Plymouth Rotary has been busy with projects to help residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic, such as delivering masks and providing an iPad to help seniors connect with loved ones.
Health and safety guidelines have nursing homes on lockdown and not allowing visitors due to the pandemic, so the Rotary delivered three iPads to residents of Mission Nursing Home and Cherrywood Pointe in Plymouth so residents can connect with loved ones who can no longer visit.
Meanwhile, Rotary members will deliver 130 masks to area nursing homes to help protect staff and residents, the Rotary said. Nguyet Bui of Imagine Stitch in Medina altered her wedding and formal attire business to make the protective masks.
Special delivery
The Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties recently received a large donation of cereal for its food shelf needs. Many area businesses and people chipped in to keep residents fed.