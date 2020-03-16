Bars, restaurants and other places of “public amusement,” such as theaters, fitness centers and museums, in Minnesota will be closed to the public starting no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, Gov. Tim Walz announced Monday, March 16.
“We need to stop congregating, we’re going to close the bars, we’re going to close the restaurants, we’re going to close the places that we are gathering,” Walz said in a news conference March 16 announcing two additional Executive Orders he signed.
Executive Order 20-04, which Walz signed Monday, temporarily closes restaurants and bars to dine-in customers starting no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, and continuing until 5 p.m. on March 27.
Restaurants, bars and other establishments affected by this temporary closure are encouraged to offer curbside takeout, delivery, drive-through service, etc., the order says. And officials are encouraging grocery stores, pharmacies and other establishments that offer essential goods and services to remain open, while following recommendations from health officials.
"... We need to take these temporary actions to flatten the outbreak curve, so we can avoid stretching our health care system too much," Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said in a statement.
Walz announced the temporary closures after the number of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota surpassed 50 and a day after the state reported its first three cases of community transmission of the virus.
“As the cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota continue to climb, we must take decisive action to curb the spread of this pandemic and protect the health and safety of Minnesotans,” Walz said in a statement. “This is a challenging time for business owners, employees, children and families alike. We must come together as One Minnesota to care for our neighbors and slow the spread of COVID-19.”
At the March 16 news conference, celebrity chef and restaurant owner Andrew Zimmern said “we cannot pretend this real-world crisis is not happening,” adding closing restaurants and bars is the “right thing to do” to help flatten the curve and prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Zimmern shared his concerns about the families affected by these closures, noting the “harsh reality” is that some establishments won’t be able to reopen once the temporary closures are over.
The Minnesota Licensed Beverage Association (MLBA), which represents the state’s small, family-owned bars and restaurants, also shared its concerns in a statement on March 16, urging the government to help.
“Unfortunately, bars, restaurants and employees are now left with a devastating situation with little income, and continued expenses and obligations. Some restaurants and bars will not survive closure without immediate and decisive action from the government,” MLBA Executive Director Tony Chesak said in a statement.
Prior to the governor's announcement, some entertainment venues, such as Chanhassen Dinner Theatres and Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America, and some restaurants had made the call to close for the time being.
EXECUTIVE ORDER TO SUPPORT WORKERS
On Monday, Walz also signed Executive Order 20-05 to support workers who are affected by the closures. The order strengthen’s Minnesota’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund and ensures workers who are not able to work as a result of COVID-19 have benefits available.
The order waives the employer surcharge and allows the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) to pay unemployment benefits immediately, allowing for faster relief for families affected by these closures.
“We understand the hardships these closings place on Minnesota’s workforce, and that’s why we’re focused on supporting workers and businesses who may have to temporarily close their doors,” DEED Commissioner Steve Grove said in a statement. “We’ve strengthened the state’s unemployment insurance program to expedite an increase in applicants looking for support, and we’ll stand by employers who may need new resources in this evolving economic climate.”
Walz’s announcement Monday came on the same day President Donald Trump recommended people limit gatherings to 10 people or fewer and a day after the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said organizations should cancel or postpone gatherings of more than 50 people.
Other states have also taken the steps to close bars and restaurants to dine-in customers in recent days in hopes of preventing the spread of COVID-19.