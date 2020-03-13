Gov. Tim Walz has declared a peacetime state of emergency because of the COVID-19 (coronavirus), the governor announced in a news conference on March 13.
Walz framed the emergency declaration as "opening the toolbox" of actions available to the governor in the event COVID-19 − which the World Health Organization deemed a global pandemic on March 11 − worsens in Minnesota.
Walz spoke with Vice President Mike Pence, who is in charge of coordinating the federal government's response to the pandemic, on March 12, Walz said, and state officials are in continual close contact with local and federal officials.
There were 14 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota as of March 13, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH). Every case is likely a result of transmission from contact while traveling, not a local infection, Commissioner Jan Malcolm of the Minnesota Department of Health said in the conference. Two of the patients are hospitalized and in critical condition.
Testing for COVID-19 has been an "issue of concern" for state officials, Malcolm said. As of March 13, the state public health authority had tested around 555 people, but health officials don't have the capacity to test everyone who wants to be tested and have been forced to be "judicious" with testing for the virus, she said. The MDH has asked the federal government for a supply of COVID-19 tests that would allow the state to test 15,000 a month, Malcolm said.
However, the department has been doing "surveillance testing" of people with respiratory symptoms for several weeks, Malcolm added.
"We are looking for COVID, not just waiting for it to find us," she said.
Social distancing
The Minnesota Department of Health strongly recommends that businesses, events and residents take social distancing measures to prevent person-to-person transmission, Malcolm said. That includes:
- Cancellation or postponement of events of over 250 people and in venues that cannot accommodate six feet of space between participants
- Staggering work shifts, limiting travel and allowing telecommuting options for workers
- Recording or live-streaming religious services to avoid gathering in large groups
- High-risk people should avoid high-traffic areas like airports, malls and libraries
- Senior living facilities should limit nonessential visitors
"We're trying to slow down and spread out the impact of coronavirus in Minnesota," Malcolm said. "It makes a world of difference."
The social distancing recommendations do not include a ban on residents leaving their homes, shopping or going to high-traffic places like airports and libraries, Malcolm emphasized.
Schools open
Minnesota schools will stay open until further notice, based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and the Minnesota Health Department, Malcolm said.
She pointed to evidence from New York and Washington that short or mid-term school closures aren't particularly effective in curbing the spread of the coronavirus and that children and teens are one of the lowest-risk groups for COVID-19.
However, parents of children with underlying health conditions should consider keeping their children home, Malcolm said.
In the face of questions from several reporters about how social distancing could work in schools with 1,000 students eating lunch together, or in packed classrooms, Walz said state commissioners are actively seeking solutions to those problems. Keeping students out of school would also pose a problem for healthcare workers, he explained, because 35% of nursing staff have school-age children and would need to seek interim childcare if schools closed.
"I don't blame anyone for asking these tough questions," Walz said.
Scam safety
Minnesotans should be on the lookout for scams, fraud and price gouging, Attorney General Keith Ellison warned in the conference.
"It's disgusting to even think about scam artists taking advantage of a moment like this. Sadly, it happens," he said. "Please don't allow your compassion to be exploited in an improper way."
Some things to be careful of include:
- Websites promising a COVID-19 vaccine
- Emails or social media posts impersonating the Centers for Disease Control or Minnesota Health Department
- Solicitations of donations for unknown charities or organizations
Price gouging is not illegal in Minnesota, Ellison said, but he's pushing for a law that would make it so and asked residents to contact the Attorney General's Office with reports of gouging on supplies like food, health care products or essential home items.