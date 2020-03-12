The Minnesota Department of Health says the best thing people can do to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home when you're sick.

For the latest on COVID-19 in Minnesota, visit www.health.state.mn.us/diseases/coronavirus/index.html.

Just the facts

As of March 12, of the roughly 316 people who have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, nine people have tested positive, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

More positive cases are expected as testing continues.