Minnesota has nine confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of March 12, according to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH).
The four new cases of COVID-19 were reported on MDH’s website on Thursday, March 12, and are based on 316 tests that have been conducted since Jan. 20.
The new cases occurred in Hennepin, Dakota, Ramsey and Stearns counties, and the patients are recovering at home. Other cases have also been reported in Anoka, Carver and Olmsted counties, with the Anoka County patient being hospitalized earlier this week in critical condition.
Hennepin County is working closely with @mnhealth on a presumptive first case of #COVID19 in Hennepin County. We have been preparing for this incident and are working hard to keep you healthy and safe. https://t.co/K4rlkLKAYL pic.twitter.com/pByfVrfLJz— Hennepin County MN (@Hennepin) March 12, 2020
All nine cases appear to involve people who traveled internationally or out of Minnesota or contracted the virus from someone with COVID-19 while out of state, Kris Ehresmann, MDH’s infectious disease division director, said in a media call on March 12.
No cases of COVID-19 in Minnesota have come from community exposure, Ehresmann said.
Because there has been no community transmission of COVID-19 in Minnesota, MDH is still in the virus containment phase, which involves sick people staying home. However, it is preparing to turn the dial toward the next phase — community mitigation — which means taking steps that may disrupt even healthy people’s lives in an effort to minimize the spread of the disease and protect those who are most vulnerable.
Ehresmann stressed that MDH isn’t there yet, but people should be prepared for these steps in the future, noting the disruptive measures could last awhile.
Guidance for schools
MDH is not recommending schools close at this time, but it is providing schools guidance for community mitigation, such as limiting assemblies and large gatherings, staggering recess and dismissal times and, when possible, doing regular health screenings of students and staff.
Ehresmann noted school-aged children are at the lowest risk and no school-aged children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota.