Libraries, human service centers and licensing centers in Hennepin County will be closed to the public through April 6, a news release says.
Hennepin County Board Chair Marion Greene declared a state of emergency in Hennepin County on Monday, March 16, giving county leaders flexibility to make decisions to protect the health and safety of people who live and work in the county, a news release said.
“We know that these are extremely challenging times for residents of Hennepin County,” Greene said in the release. “We are committed to leading with compassion and understanding. Our commitment to serving all residents and delivering services for those who need them most has never been stronger. We will use these days ahead to ensure that we’re finding solutions to protect the health and safety of our residents and staff.”
Hennepin County closed all public-facing services at its 41 libraries, as well as human service centers and licensing centers, effective March 17.
"We have not taken this decision lightly and understand the hardship this creates for our customers, clients and residents," the release said.
County leaders will work between now and April 6 to come up with solutions to serve residents that don't require person-to-person contact, but allow the delivery of important services, the county says.