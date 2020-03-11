The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to respond to challenges related to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) global pandemic, it said in a March 11 news release.
The sheriff’s office has “developed extensive written plans” to address risks to public health, noting over the past several years it has responded to outbreaks like SARS and H1N1.
“At present, the public shouldn’t see any big difference in the way HCSO operates,” Sheriff Dave Hutchinson said in the release. “That said, conditions are continually changing. We have a team of people on staff who are in constant communication with medical experts, and we are ready to adapt to changing conditions as we need to. We are confident in our ability to serve the public, provide appropriate medical care to the inmates in our jail, and to ensure that our staff has access to the best precautions available to avoid contracting this illness. It is a very challenging time, and we hope that everyone can come together and follow the guidelines offered by the CDC.”
Public-facing units, such as patrol, water patrol, 911 dispatch and court services, are not currently affected “in any way” by the presence of COVID-19 in Minnesota.
Meanwhile, the sheriff’s office is taking additional precautions in the Hennepin County Jail, like screening incoming people for signs of the virus. Visiting inmates in the jail has not been impacted, but that could change, the release notes. Those looking to visit someone in jail should check the sheriff's website at www.hennepinsheriff.org.