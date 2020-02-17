MINNETONKA — The League of Women Voters-Minnetonka, Eden Prairie Hopkins Chapter is hosting a program on Feb. 29 on the Equal Rights Amendment in Minnesota, according to a news release from the organization.
The program had originally been scheduled for Jan. 18, but was postponed due to a snowstorm.
The rescheduled program will be held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Hopkins Fire Station classroom 2F, 101 17th Ave. S, in Hopkins, the release says.
Heather Allison, president of Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) Minnesota, will present on efforts to get the ERA on the Nov. 3, 2020, Minnesota ballot for addition to the Minnesota Constitution, the release says.
Efforts to pass the ERA in the United States started in 1923 when it was proposed by the National Women’s Party. There was another push in the 1970s that was almost successful. The program will look at what the League of Women voters is doing to get the ERA passed in Minnesota, the release says.