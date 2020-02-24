Visitors to Bryant Lake Regional Park will see upgrades in progress beginning April 1, the city of Eden Prairie announced in a news release.
Three Rivers Parks District will begin construction on the project, which will replace the current boat ramp, improve ADA accessibility in the parking lot, make a new watercraft decontamination area and add storm water management facilities, the release says. Construction should end by Aug. 31.
The work will result in the closure of all picnic pad areas and the upper beach between April 1-July 1, and the boat ramp will be closed between July 6-Aug. 6, the release says.
Bryant Lake Regional Park is at 6800 Rowland Road in Eden Prairie. The website is threeriversparks.org/location/bryant-lake-regional-park.