Hundreds of families took a trip back in time on Saturday, Jan. 25, at the Richardson Nature Center’s 22nd annual Ice Harvest and Climate Conversation.
Refrigeration and all its conveniences took a backseat as adults and children helped harvest blocks of ice from a nearby lake and installed them in old-fashioned ice boxes.
An ice block used in an ice box could last anywhere from days to weeks, depending on the room temperature and insulation, said interpretive naturalist Baily Kaul. But the blocks had to be cut in specific dimensions to fit each ice box, and there were no standard sizes, which made the ice delivery company’s job difficult.
“The ice man needed to know what size ice box you had so he could get you the right size,” Kaul explained.
Christine Pulver, of Minneapolis, visited the ice harvest once before, and her 5-year-old son was so excited this year that he talked about the ice harvesting tools for days in advance, she said. Before attending, all Pulver knew about ice harvesting was “probably what I read from ‘Little House on the Prairie,’” she laughed. “I’m very glad we don’t have to do this anymore.”
The tools came courtesy of ice harvest historian Tim Graf. His grandparents owned the Worthington Ice Company in the 1930s and their tools, rendered obsolete by refrigeration in the late 1960s-1970s, sat in his garage for decades before he offered them to the Three Rivers Park District.
“I had a garage full of ice harvesting tools and the park had a place and volunteers,” Graf said. “It’s amazing. Most kids today, it’s keyboards and screens and all of a sudden for a day they’re out in the weather.”
The ice harvest has grown since 1998, when the park district first put on the ice harvest event, but the ice on the surrounding lakes has thinned significantly as winters have warmed, Graf said. A tall stack of ice blocks by the entrance to the nature center showed the diminishing ice thickness over the years.
This year was the first that climate change was added to the agenda at the ice harvest. Various organizations from around the metro area had booths and held informational sessions to discuss pollution and climate change with attendees, including the Riley Purgatory Bluff Creek Watershed District, the Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community and Xcel Energy.