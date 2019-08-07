Each of Eden Prairie's 185 Night to Unite parties likely believes it was the best one. Although Eden Prairie News' intrepid reporter was only able to attend a handful, we can confirm they are all correct.
The purpose of the nationwide event is to build community among neighbors and meet law enforcement officers in a low-stress environment, and as 6 p.m. rolled around, dozens of firefighters and police officers gathered at the Eden Prairie Fire Department to fuel up on baked goods before heading out to meet and greet at various parties.
EPFD only has eight full-size engines complete with ladders and hoses, so they sent out teams in the department's trucks and SUVs as well, armed with firefighting helmets for kids and various tools to show off to the parties that didn't get a full engine, Chief Scott Gerber said.
Assistant Chief Becki White rolled up to her first party of the night on Round Lake Road in an EPFD SUV to join Jean and Paul Ekholm's cookout, where around 50 people gathered at tables under a shady tree to grill and connect with their neighbors. The Ekholms have lived in the Round Lake neighborhood for 21 years, Paul said, and have hosted the Night to Unite party for 12.
"We have a lot of new neighbors, seems like it's constantly changing. It gives you a chance to know your new neighbors," he said, keeping one eye on his grill.
"This is the most neighborhood-y neighborhood," said Judd Freed, one of four co-grill masters at the party.
At Jessica Engelstad's party on Cascade Drive, dozens of children biked, rode scooters and and skipped around the cul-de-sac where around 60 people were enjoying a summery buffet. This was Engelstad's fourth year organizing the party; before she took the reins, the neighborhood hadn't had a Night to Unite event. Situated conveniently between Central Middle School and Eden Prairie High School, she and neighbor Kari Tarpey agreed their area was a good one.
"It's a very family-friendly neighborhood, social but not intrusive," Engelstad said.
At both the Ekholms' and Engelstad's parties, the first thing a visitor saw was a sign to drop off donations to Eden Prairie's food shelf, PROP (People Reaching Out to People). After adding in a few early-morning donations, the Night to Unite food drive brought in 9,300 pounds of donations, said Kelli Steidle, PROP's communications director.