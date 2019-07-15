According to the professionals, Saturday was a perfect day for skydiving.
For the first time, four skydivers on the Red Bull Air Force Team performed at the Wings of the North Air Expo at Flying Cloud Airport on June 13-14.
“You couldn’t ask for any better,” said skydiver Andy Farrington. Farrington is a professional skydiver and has logged over 20,000 jumps, he said.
Clear skies with a few wisps of clouds and very little breeze made for a great show as the quartet jumped out of their planes from 7,000 feet above the crowd at the expo. The team, which performs at 40 to 60 air shows every year, jumped twice on Saturday, with musical accompaniment to their 10 a.m. jump to the tune of “The Star Spangled Banner.”
“I felt like a 5 year old,” Coco McCarty said of her excitement watching the skydivers. McCarty and Kate Bjorke are student pilots at Thunderbird Aviation, 14091 Pioneer Trail. While Bjorke has always loved flying and plans on becoming a commercial pilot, aviation is newer to McCarty, who has her sights set on the Air Force. Bjorke plans on learning how to skydive as well as pilot.
“I think if I fly a plane I should jump out of one,” she said.
Non-pilots had the opportunity to explore the skies in a B-17 that offered rides for attendees. By mid-afternoon, the plane had taken three full trips, said Wings of the North board member Gary Krieg. While some people bought their ticket to ride at the expo, many others bought them online, a shift from years past as the expo focuses more on social media marketing, Krieg said.
Along with the adrenaline-pumping skydivers, the 20th annual Air Expo featured many old favorites: Restored planes from WWII and open-air biplanes, State Patrol helicopter search and rescue demonstrations, Air Force veterans sharing their stories, and food trucks to feed the hot and hungry attendees who braved the 85-degree heat.
“We try to be a little bit of everything,” Krieg said.
While the expo was a fun and lively for the most part, the crowd quieted when taps began to play over the speakers and a “missing man” formation of six planes flew over the fields. The formation of five jets flying in one direction and another peeling off to fly away, honors military pilots who died or went missing in the line of duty.
On Sunday, writer, director and producer Louise Woehrle stopped by the expo to talk about her documentary, “Stalag Luft III,” which tells the story of her uncle, a pilot in World War II who was captured and held in the same Nazi prison where the events of 1963 film “The Great Escape” occurred. The film will play at the Eden Prairie AMC at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 23 as a fundraiser for the Wings of the North museum.