You know the story: Brave princes, easily-spooked shepherds, a girl who weaves... gold into straw?
On July 26-28, the Children’s Theater Workshop will present “Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” at the Riley-Jacques Barn. The play is based on three familiar fairy tales, with a few important changes.
With their mom sleeping off a flu, three children − played by Abbey Pawekek, Avery Rakovich and Genevieve Champine − demand story after story from Caitlin Warshaw, who plays a beleaguered dad desperate to keep his kids quiet. He swaps wolves for dinosaurs in “The Boy Who Cried Wolf,” improvises parts of “The Princess and the Pea” that he doesn’t remember and invents a prince who works for a pizzeria after his wife-to-be spins all their gold into straw.
The play is written by Ed Monk and directed by Gina Light and student director Chris Veninga. The actors are elementary- and middle school-age campers with the Children’s Theater Workshop.
“Bedtime Stories (As Told By Our Dad) (Who Messed Them Up)” will show at Riley-Jacques Barn, 9100 Riley Lake Road, at 2:30 p.m. July 26-28, and at 7 p.m. on July 26 and 27. Tickets are $5 for ages 10 and up or $3 for children ages 4-9, and children under 3 enter for free. Tickets are available at the door only, starting 45 minutes before each performance.
Contact Liz Michaelson at 952-470-6300 or email producer@edenprairieplayers.com with questions.