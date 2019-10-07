Despite a soggy Saturday, there was plenty of activity around Eden Prairie this weekend.
At the Riley-Jacques Farmstead, families gathered for a Fall Celebration and explored the historic building in a history hunt, played old-fashioned games, made autumn-themed art and did a story stroll. With music and pumpkin decorating, the afternoon celebrated fall in all its glory on Oct. 5.
That same day at Pax Christi Catholic Community, residents took their pets and fuzzy friends to the annual Blessing of the Animals. Originally scheduled for the outdoor garden shrine at Pax Christi, the event moved indoors due to a rainy morning.