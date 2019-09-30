At the Eden Prairie Art Center’s first adult and teen open house on Sept. 27, instructors filled every available space with art projects designed to inspire creativity for the event’s dozens of visitors. Some were regulars at 7650 Equitable Drive, while others − like Matt Smith, who took the opportunity to design a clay tile with his daughter, Sami − were first timers.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” Smith said as he etched a palm tree into his tile. He lives just a few blocks away from the Art Center but hadn’t visited before the open house, he said.
Jes Schrom supervises the Art Center for the city of Eden Prairie and said the evening’s aim was to invite people who may not consider themselves creative back into the art-making world. Until last year, the Art Center only had one open house a year, with activities geared toward a younger audience. Schrom split the event in two, with a kids’ open house in the spring to entice them to summer camps, and the inaugural adult and teen open house made with an older audience in mind.
“As we get older, we get a little shy, maybe, about ‘I’m not creative’... Sometimes it can be really intimidating to jump into a class,” Schrom explained. “Everybody has it in them and we want people to discover that tonight.”
The open house ran from 6-8 p.m. and included stations for visitors to try screen printing, acrylic painting, fabric arts and ceramics. Instructor Chloe Rizzo demonstrated glass bead-making techniques and Genevieve Chamberland formed a bowl on a rapidly-spinning pottery wheel. Instructor Kathy Litwin, who teaches oil and acrylic painting at the Art Center, reflected on the benefits of pushing one’s creative limits as she painted a pair of pears with visitors.
“You have to take that step and that step is scary,” Litwin said. “Sometimes it’s just nice to get your hands on something.”