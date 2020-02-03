Painting with paintbrushes is so passé. At the Eden Prairie Art Center, instructors and toddlers know the best way to have fun − and learn about paleontology − is to paint with dinosaurs.
Around 10 children ages 2-6 and their parents visited the Art Center on Jan. 31 for the Paint with Dinos art class, led by instructor Hannah Stadler. Stadler hid dinosaur “eggs” around the room and turned the floor into a paper “swamp,” where the toddlers made tracks with plastic brontosauruses.
Sprinkled between the fun and games were moments to learn, too: The children listened, rapt, as Stadler explained what fossils are and how they’re made, and what a paleontologist’s job is. They used paintbrushes not for painting, but to gently sweep sand aside as they dug for fossils in a sandy tray.
“It really is an hour and a half of play time, and explore time,” Stadler said.
The Paint with Dinos class is part of the Art Center’s Playdate at the Art Center series, which began in 2019. The Friday and Saturday morning classes are aimed at children ages 2-6 and their parents to come play, learn new skills and discover interesting facts about the world, said Jes Schrom, the Art Center supervisor.
The Paint with Dinos class was the first of three in the winter term; each class has a different theme. The website is www.edenprairie.org/amenities/art-center.