Hundreds of families turned out for Eden Prairie’s public safety open house on Oct. 12, even as the event was moved indoors because of the first snowfall of the season.
“This is the way you want to meet each other,” said Eden Prairie firefighter Joseph Johns. He helped children safely clamber into fire trucks and onto rescue boats all morning and said the opportunity to build a connection with residents without the stress of an emergency situation was priceless.
The fire department was pushing a “close before you doze” lesson to educate families about the importance of sleeping in a room with closed doors in order to reduce the risk of fire spreading at night.
Attendance was slightly down compared to past years, said Police Chief Greg Weber, likely because of the cold weather, but the scene at Fire Station 1 at 14800 Scenic Heights Road was still crowded throughout the 11 a.m.-2 p.m. open house.
Both Ryan Britt and Megan Stoia’s children are veterans of the public safety open house, going every year to get up close and personal with public safety professionals.
“We’ve got some aspiring firefighters,” Britt said of his children Luke and Charlie as Luke tried on firefighter’s gear.
“Every year he’s capturing more, understanding more,” Stoia said of her son Bentley.
“It’s a really good day for the kids to come out and see McGruff and Sparky,” said Lisa Toomey of the Eden Prairie Crime Prevention Fund, referring to the police and fire departments’ mascots.
The candy at Toomey’s table was popular; she also passed out Deterra pouches, which are devices for people to safely dispose of prescription drugs. The pouches are available at the front desk of the Eden Prairie Police Department at 8080 Mitchell Road, Toomey said.