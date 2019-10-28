For a few hours on Saturday, the Eden Prairie Community Center turned into a playground for tiny ghosts, ghouls and goblins looking for a fun time, and maybe some candy.
The Community Center’s Spooky Saturday, on Oct. 26, welcomed families and children ages 1-10 to the Prairie Play Zone for music, games, arts and crafts, and trick-or-treating.
On Halloween, which is Thursday, Oct. 31, there will be a costumed Halloween on the Mall event from 5-7:30 p.m. at Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive.