For a few hours on Saturday, the Eden Prairie Community Center turned into a playground for tiny ghosts, ghouls and goblins looking for a fun time, and maybe some candy.

The Community Center’s Spooky Saturday, on Oct. 26, welcomed families and children ages 1-10 to the Prairie Play Zone for music, games, arts and crafts, and trick-or-treating.

On Halloween, which is Thursday, Oct. 31, there will be a costumed Halloween on the Mall event from 5-7:30 p.m. at Eden Prairie Center, 8251 Flying Cloud Drive.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

