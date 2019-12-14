Nearly 100 Eden Prairie seniors enjoyed the sounds of the season as three choir groups from Eden Prairie High School serenaded them at the Senior Center's annual holiday lunch on Friday, Dec. 13.
The three choirs − an all-girls group, an all-boys group and a co-ed group − performed songs like "Deck the Halls," "Let it Snow" and "Festival of Light" along with medieval carols and modern mash-up tunes.
The annual lunch was moved to St. Andrew Lutheran Church this year after water damage in the basement of the Senior Center in November required construction work on the lower half of the building. At the lunch, Director of Parks and Recreation Jay Lotthammer predicted the lower level would reopen in around a month.
Finding an alternative location was "very easy," said Senior Center manager Sue Bohnsack, "because we have created relationships with all the churches in the area."
Kurt Buchanan, the fire department's new assistant chief of training and prevention as of November, appreciates the opportunity to mingle with the community, he said.
"These kind of events generate that connection," he reflected.