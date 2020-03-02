Eden Prairie seniors brought the spirit of Valentine’s Day back to the city at the Feb. 28 Valentine’s Day breakfast, which was rescheduled after part of the building closed for construction in November.
Sparkling hearts adorned the walls of the newly-reconstructed lower level community room as around 60 people dined on french toast bake, fruit and sausages and chatted in their finest red and pink sweaters.
David and Jan Veith have attended the breakfast for several years, the couple said, but the food and company pale in comparison to David’s favorite part of the holiday.
“My wife,” he explained with a smile.
Sue Bohnsack, the manager of the Senior Center, welcomed the crowd back to the event space, which had been closed since late November. The closure came after water leaked into the lower level community room after this summer’s heavy rains, according to a post on the Senior Center’s website, and an issue with a floor drain caused more water intrusion in late November. The wood floor, carpet and some wall material on the lower level were replaced as part of work to solve the problem, Bohnsack said.
The Eden Prairie Senior Center is at 8950 Eden Prairie Road.