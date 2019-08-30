With some broken pottery, a handful of odds and ends and a bucket of concrete, a class at the Eden Prairie Art Center turned trash into sparkling mosaics on Aug. 29.
Led by Hilary Fry, who has taught at the Art Center since February and works extensively with clay and fiber arts, attendees sketched, planned and pressed eclectic materials into bright patterns.
"The object has to be something that won't perish in concrete," Fry noted as she laid out trays of supplies including buttons and plastic beads, shards of pottery and drops of colored glass.
Antrania Shahanian, 85, came prepared with a sketchbook full of drawings. The symmetry of mosaics appeals to him, he said, and part of the delight of the craft is seeing how the art develops on its own.
"How can I change it?" he wondered. "It's surprising."
The Eden Prairie Art Center is at 7650 Equitable Drive in Eden Prairie and offers classes for all ages throughout the year.