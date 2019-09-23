Sporadic rain and gusting winds kept the crowd at the 2019 Arts in the Park event to a minimum, but artists from across Minnesota and Wisconsin displayed their work at Purgatory Creek Park in Eden Prairie on Sept. 21 despite the weather.
Several of the items in Jim Harvey’s woodworking stall had a story behind them. A cottonwood tree had fallen and damaged his back porch recently, Harvey said, so he did what came naturally and used the tree to make a bowl in the Eden Prairie Senior Center’s wood shop. He made other bowls from a combination of colored and natural woods or tough oak burls.
“It’s ugly, it’s gnarly, it’s mean-looking, but when you open it up it’s beautiful,” Harvey said of oak burls.
Samantha Paradise, of Mankato, and Angela Snyder-Kulas, of Bloomington, met at Mankato State University nearly a decade ago, and the pair of artists had an array of paintings in their tent. This is the pair’s third year at Arts in the Park, and they were selling their first collaborative work: Portraits by Paradise on watercolor backgrounds by Snyder-Kulas.
Arts in the Park was originally scheduled for May of this year, but bad weather delayed the event until Sept. 21.