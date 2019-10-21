Dozens of runners and walkers in light blue shirts gathered at Purgatory Creek Park to remember Ria Patel, and to raise awareness of the dangers of impaired driving, which took her life.
The Run for Ria on Oct. 20 was the Ria Patel Foundation’s first 5k to raise awareness of drunk driving and honor Ria, who died in September of 2017 as a result of a vehicular homicide accident. Hitesh Patel, a board member of the Ria Patel Foundation, spoke of her talent for dancing and love for children.
“Ria’s probably looking upon us here feeling really proud,” he said. “We want to make sure no other family goes through the loss we’ve suffered in the last two and a half years.”
The timing of the run is no accident, Hitesh Patel added. As winter holidays grow closer, he wants people to be aware of the dangers of drunk and distracted driving as they drive to and from events and celebrations where alcohol is often a major presence. There are many options to make sure everyone gets home safely, like using a ride share service instead of driving or assigning a friend to be a sober driver for the evening, he said.
State trooper Lisa Lorenzen, who stood at a table with a colleague to educate visitors about safe driving and Minnesota’s hands-free laws, confirmed that the winter holidays often coincide with a spike in drunk and impaired driving incidents, with the worst day being just before Thanksgiving.
Raveena Patel was one of the run’s organizers and said the event is just one part of the foundation’s education strategy, much of which takes place in schools. She’s visited many high school classrooms to ask young drivers if they’ve ever changed a song on their phone while driving or replied to a text.
“So many had raised their hands, they were so honest about it,” she said. The danger is that drivers believe they’re immune to the danger of distracted or drunk driving: “People think it won’t happen to them,” she added.
There were 24,862 incidents of impaired driving in Minnesota in 2017, the most recent year of available data from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS). The worst months for impaired driving incidents in 2017 were July, August and December, the DPS’s data shows. Fifteen people died and 225 were injured in crashes related to impaired driving in 2017.
The website for the Ria Patel Foundation is www.riapatelfoundation.org.