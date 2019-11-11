Around 60 people attended an annual Veterans Day breakfast at the Eden Prairie Senior Center to recognize and appreciate veterans' service over coffee and french toast on Nov. 8.
"I'm just always proud of our veterans," said Shirley Boyington, whose brother and husband are both veterans of the United States Armed Forces. She attends a Veterans Day event every year to honor those who make sacrifices for their country, she added.
"It's such a meaningful tradition," said Jeff Jiang, who also attended the breakfast. "Especially as a first generation American, I appreciate the service and sacrifice of our veterans."
Members of Eden Prairie's Police and Fire Departments were present, serving up eggs and french toast bake to attendees. The french toast bake served was from a recipe Senior Center supervisor Sue Bohnsack's family and prepared by caterers, Bohnsack told the crowd.
"It's a day to celebrate the people who made a commitment to our country," said Police Chief Greg Weber, who helped serve the breakfast food. The breakfast was also an opportunity for busy police and firefighters to "slow down and connect in a social setting" with community members, he added.
Weber estimated that there are around 10 veterans on Eden Prairie's police force.
The event culminated in a speech by a veteran and former United States Military Academy West Point instructor, Richard Middleton. He discussed the history of the Pledge of Allegiance.
"It is a declaration to a nation, which is made up of us," he told the room.