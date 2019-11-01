There are no doorbells to ring in Eden Prairie Center, but that doesn't mean there's no trick-or-treating.

On a chilly Halloween evening, thousands of costumed children and their families stomped, skipped, crawled and jumped from storefront to storefront as employees handed out candy. A DJ played upbeat kids' hits like "Baby Shark" and "Can't Stop the Feeling" as skeletons, superheroes and ladybugs jitterbugged and jived on a dance floor on the lower level of the mall.

Nicole Weedman, senior recreation supervisor for the city of Eden Prairie, said the indoor Halloween party has been a yearly event since the 1980s. It's a safe, controlled space for families to bring young children, she said, and while it's always popular − drawing around 8,000 people annually − a cold, rainy or snowy evening makes it even more appealing. 

Halloween is the most dangerous day of the year for young pedestrians, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

