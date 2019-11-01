There are no doorbells to ring in Eden Prairie Center, but that doesn't mean there's no trick-or-treating.
On a chilly Halloween evening, thousands of costumed children and their families stomped, skipped, crawled and jumped from storefront to storefront as employees handed out candy. A DJ played upbeat kids' hits like "Baby Shark" and "Can't Stop the Feeling" as skeletons, superheroes and ladybugs jitterbugged and jived on a dance floor on the lower level of the mall.
Nicole Weedman, senior recreation supervisor for the city of Eden Prairie, said the indoor Halloween party has been a yearly event since the 1980s. It's a safe, controlled space for families to bring young children, she said, and while it's always popular − drawing around 8,000 people annually − a cold, rainy or snowy evening makes it even more appealing.
Halloween is the most dangerous day of the year for young pedestrians, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.