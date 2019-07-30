Fans of the band The Bazillions are energetic, but the vibe at their Staring Lake Amphitheatre performance was more mellow than mosh pit.
Around 200 people danced and sang along to The Bazillions’ at the KidStock music event on Tuesday, July 30. Lyrics like “All you gotta do is just take turns” and “Three simple words, why can’t grown ups learn?” were a hit with the 5-and-under crowd, which made up two-thirds of the audience.
On top of the hill, the Eden Prairie Library had a pop-up presence for children to relax, check out a book and play with blocks. The local branch has been closed for construction since January and won’t open until the end of the year, so pop-up events are its primary way of staying in touch with the community, said youth services librarian Ashley Bieber.
“That’s why we thought it was extra important to reach out to the community this summer,” she added.
Tuesday’s event was the sixth KidStock this summer, and there will be two more before the season ends, on Aug. 6 and 13. The family-friendly KidStock is held at Staring Lake Amphitheatre, 14800 Pioneer Trail, from 10:30-11:15 a.m.