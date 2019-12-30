Like it or not, holiday tunes are a near-constant soundtrack to the month of December.
Eden Prairie Center found a way to make the seasonal songs an event in and of themselves with its holiday concert series, featuring musicians from middle and high schools across the Twin Cities metro area.
Free, live music performances filled the lower level of Eden Prairie Center throughout December. Carols were brought to life by vocal performances from Pioneer Middle School on Dec. 17 and Central Middle School West on Dec. 18, and Our Lady of the Lake brought traditional and modern songs to life on Dec. 20. To wrap up the month, the Eden Prairie High School Jazz Combo’s swinging songs filled the mall on the mornings of Dec. 24 and Dec. 30.
Eden Prairie Center, at 8251 Flying Cloud Drive, holds events that are free and open to the public periodically. The website is www.edenprairiecenter.com/events.