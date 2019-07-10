Eden Prairie News

ORONO — The city of Orono took patriotic steps at a recent City Council meeting resolving to recite the Pledge of Allegiance before all public meetings.
The Minnesota Landscape Arboretum in Chanhassen restored a "hunk of aluminum parts” back into a modern work of art.
The “Oregon Trail” video game is famous for its matter-of-fact portrayal of the harsh conditions travelers faced on a journey across the U.S., from Missouri to Oregon. It was a popular educational game in the 1990s and early 2000s and is well-known for blunt phrases like “You have died of dy…
The PROP Shop is looking for new or gently used small kitchen appliances, like toasters, blenders and electric can openers.
It’s peak summer, and there should be stalls of colorful produce lining the farmers’ markets of the southwest metro.
Eden Prairie’s Wings of the North aerospace museum will hold its AirExpo on July 13-14, according to a news release from the museum.
Eden Prairie's water has received a clean bill of health, according to an annual report from the city.
As the legislative season came down to the wire, Minnesota’s elected officials created a state budget during a daylong special session.
When strawberry season arrives in Minnesota, area residents flock to local farms to handpick the berries during their brief growing season.
The next time you go to the grocery store or you’re trying to give your neighbors even more tomatoes from your garden, think of the PROP Food Shelf in Eden Prairie.
Summer in Minnesota means an abundance of fresh fruits and vegetables in every farmer’s market and grocery store. HealthPartners and Cub Foods have teamed up to make sure those healthy foods appear on children’s plates with a fruit and vegetable “prescription” program for families.
The PROP Food Shelf’s most needed items this week are:
Two new people have been elected as members of the Eden Prairie Community Foundation’s board of directors.
The Eden Prairie band program is hosting a “gigantic” garage sale on Wednesday, July 10.
Classmates from the Eden Prairie High School class of 1979 are invited to a reunion on July 27 at Bent Creek Golf Club, organizers said in an email.
When Eden Prairie residents take a dip in the Community Center pool this summer, it will be in the newly-named Nancy Tyra-Lukens Aquatic Center.
Along the Southwest Light Rail corridor, work is humming along on the green line extension. A construction update email from the Metropolitan Council sheds some light on how the work is coming, and what commuters and residents can expect from construction this summer.
Two women — an Honor Society scholar and a communications professional — embraced each other in a spotlight onstage at the Eden Prairie Performing Arts Center on June 22, waiting to hear a name. After a drawn-out pause from the emcees, it came:
Kathie Case was awarded the 2019 Heritage Preservation Award at the June 18 Eden Prairie City Council meeting.
Old Chicago Pizza and Taproom will donate a portion of its profits to the Eden Prairie Community Foundation on June 27, according to the foundation’s executive director.
The Chanhassen Autoplex will be hosting a Cars and Caves event 8 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 29.
When Kayla Casciano and Alex Heroff met their puppy, Minnie, it was love at first sight. The couple of nine years took her home that same day in December 2018.
Long before Smetana Lake Park was a park, it was where Rick Smetana played with his cousins, went horseback riding and swung from rope swings in the old barn.
When she crossed the starting line in 1977, Wendy Cregg didn’t aim to be the winning woman in the first Grandma’s Marathon. As she got started, though, Cregg’s competitive side took over.
Having physicians crafting health care legislation is unusual and closely watched.
The Spoonful is a weekly roundup of the top stories from across the southwest metro.
Did you achieve the goals you had at the start of the session?
The winner of the annual Miss Minnesota pageant has been crowned in Eden Prairie for 12 years, but this June marks a closer relationship between the pageant and the city.
It’s time for journalist Ryan Stoltz to retire. Over his career, he’s interviewed the likes of Jay Leno, Amy Klobuchar and Malala Yousafzai; covered two Super Bowls; and reported from the White House Rose Garden. As his career comes to a close, he’s ready for his next step: high school.
The sound of jazz could be heard from Staring Lake Amphitheatre on Sunday, June 9, thanks to the annual Minnesota Festival of Jazz on the Prairie.
A Lyft driver from Coon Rapids has claimed the $1 million Mega Millions prize thanks to a ticket he bought at an Eden Prairie gas station.
Keep an eye out for a new face covering news and events in the southwest suburbs this summer.
About half of SouthWest Transit’s Tail lines were cut May 20 and the other half were converted to shuttle routes, as the company continues to concentrate efforts toward its on-demand service, Prime.
Somebody bought a lottery ticket worth $1 million at an Eden Prairie gas station on June 4 — was it you?
A bill including a pathway to citizenship for residents under Deferred Enforced Departure (DED), Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and delayed Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) passed the House June 4.
At a secluded monthly retreat in Wayzata, Nancy Kaley helps people conquer their addiction to something they can never quit: Food.
As the legislative season came down to the wire, Minnesota’s elected officials called a special session to complete their task of creating a state budget.
When Mary Margaret Mellen started Cakes for a Cure, it was her way of turning a family hardship into confections for charity.
Despite a steady downpour, a large crowd gathered at the Eden Prairie Veterans Memorial in Purgatory Creek Park on Monday for the annual Memorial Day Ceremony.
The Spoonful is a weekly roundup of the biggest stories from across the southwest metro.
Cade Siverson, 17, son of Travis and Sue Siverson of Eden Prairie, has earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He is a member of Eden Prairie Troop 342, sponsored by United Methodist Church in Eden Prairie.
Rocking out has no age limit, says School of Rock Eden Prairie owner Stacey Marmolejo.
Eden Prairie police Officer Chad Streiff made more than 60 DWI arrests last year, which earned him recognition from the group Mothers Against Drunk Driving Minnesota (MADD), MADD said.
The Eden Prairie Lions Club and the Eden Prairie Lions Club Foundation each donated $5,000 to the Friendship Project, according to a news release from the Lions Club.
PLYMOUTH — Lindsey Olsen is excited to be breaking into the unique industry of adventure parks.
The sun didn’t make an appearance at the 2019 Solar Boat Regatta, but eight teams still powered their engines across Round Lake on Saturday, May 18.
An apple on the teacher’s desk is charming; on a lunch tray, it’s a healthy snack. But what about the ones that are handed out every day in Eden Prairie school cafeterias and go uneaten?
Sometimes talking to strangers is a good thing.
Nearly 200 people packed a room at Pax Christi Catholic Community in Eden Prairie on a rainy May evening, eating cookies and discussing their own funerals.
Memorial Day weekend is often celebrated as the start to summer, but the reason for the long weekend is for people to honor those who died serving the United States.
Trending Now in Eden Prairie
Articles
- Eden Prairie resident popularized 'Oregon Trail' computer game, seeks future of educational tech
- Police: Suspects likely used garage door openers to burglarize 3 Eden Prairie homes
- Eden Prairie boxing gym making Parkinson's disease its punching bag
- Dancers bring Tamil steps and sounds to Staring Lake Amphitheater
- Public Notices from the July 11, 2019 Eden Prairie News
- Rains dampen Eden Prairie Legion's Rapid City Firecracker Tournament co-championship
- Air Force parachute team will perform at Wings of the North expo
- Eden Prairie plays with first yard-games league
- Public Notices from the July 4, 2019 Eden Prairie News
- Urban legend to some, big sturgeon spotted in Lake Minnetonka