WAYZATA — And just like that, it’s winter.
A pre-Thanksgiving winter storm dumped several inches of snow across much of southern Minnesota late Tuesday into Wednesday, closing schools and hampering the morning commute and Thanksgiving travel plans for many.
According to the National Weather Service, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport picked up 9.2 inches of snow, while Chanhassen had 8.1 inches. Reports from weather observers show snow totals for communities as the following:
- Chaska: 8 inches (3.5 inches in northern Chaska)
- Deephaven: 7 inches
- Eden Prairie: 8 inches
- Minnetonka: 9.5 inches
- Mound: 5.5 inches
- Prior Lake: 9 inches
- Plymouth: 8 inches
- Shakopee: 7.8 inches
The snow Wednesday set a new daily snowfall record in the Twin Cities for Nov. 27. Since midnight, 7.2 inches of snow fell at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, breaking the previous Nov. 27 snowfall record of 4.9 inches, which was set in 1983.
The Twin Cities also had its all-time wettest year on record thanks to this snowstorm, the National Weather Service in Chanhassen tweeted on Nov. 27. So far this year, the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has received 40.81 inches of precipitation. The previous record was 40.32 inches, set in 2016.
Schools close
The pending snowstorm prompted schools that weren’t already going to be closed for Thanksgiving break to cancel classes and other programming on Wednesday, Nov. 27, including Minnetonka Public Schools and Westonka Public Schools. Eden Prairie, Hopkins, Orono and Wayzata public school districts were already closed for the holiday.
Cities prepare, plow
To prepare for the storm, cities like Plymouth began preparing the roads with liquid brine two days before the storm to help prevent ice from forming on city roads, the city said in a tweet.
As part of storm cleanup, many cities, including Eden Prairie, Plymouth and Wayzata declared snow emergencies and parking bans to allow for plows to clear snow from curb to curb on Wednesday.
Crashes
Roads were listed as covered in snow and/or ice in the majority of Minnesota starting late Tuesday night, according to 511mn.org. Slippery conditions led to dozens of crashes and vehicles going off the road during and after the storm.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, from 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, through 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, there were 180 crashes, including nine that caused injuries (zero were serious or fatal); 279 incidents of vehicles spinning out or going off the road; and 15 jackknifed semi trucks.
From 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 27, there were 126 crashes (nine with injury, zero serious or fatal), 155 vehicles spun out or off the road and seven jackknifed semi trucks, the State Patrol said.
More coming?
It is winter in Minnesota, so obviously more snow is on the way, but winter-weary Minnesotans won't get much of a reprieve as another storm is bearing down on the southwest suburbs.
This storm system is expected to bring more wintry weather to the area this weekend, but there is still a lot of uncertainty on if it will be mostly rain or snow, how much we'll get and where exactly it will fall, the National Weather Service said in its forecast discussion the morning of Nov. 27.
This next bout of potentially wintry weather is expected to move into the southwest metro Thursday afternoon, with the weather service noting there is some confidence that the precipitation will fall as mainly snow instead of a wintry mix or freezing drizzle.
The National Weather Service's "confidence in the forecast decreases" come Friday evening, so be prepared for freezing drizzle, sleet, freezing rain and snow. The agency's confidence is even lower for what type of precipitation and how much we'll get for Saturday and Sunday, it says.
The National Weather Service says it appears there will be several waves of precipitation from Thursday night to Sunday, with the best chance for mainly snow being in communities north of Interstate 94 and a better chance of rain for people who are south of Interstate 90.