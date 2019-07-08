AirExpo 4 (copy)
The AirExpo at Flying Cloud Airport will be held July 13-14.

 Photo by Tatiana Lee
F4U-4 Corsair took flight at the Wings of the North AirExpo in 2018.

Eden Prairie’s Wings of the North aerospace museum will hold its AirExpo on July 13-14, according to a news release from the museum.

For the first time, the Red Bull Air Force parachute team will perform at the exposition, museum director Bob Jasperson told Eden Prairie News. A team of four will on perform at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days of the exposition, weather permitting, he said.

The 20th annual exposition will also feature flights from around 40 aircraft, including the B-17 “Yankee Lady,” and there will be a pancake breakfast both days from 8-11 a.m., the release says.

The 2019 AirExpo is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. Tickets are $20 for adults and each ticket includes one admission for children 17 and under; additional tickets for children ages 8-17 cost $5. Tickets are available online at www.wotn.org/airexpo or at the gate on the day of the exposition, at 10100 Flying Cloud Drive.

Eden Teller is the multimedia reporter for Eden Prairie News. She's passionate about fostering productive conversations and empowering communities. When she's not reporting, she can be found reading a book, on a hike or tackling home improvement projects.

