Eden Prairie’s Wings of the North aerospace museum will hold its AirExpo on July 13-14, according to a news release from the museum.
For the first time, the Red Bull Air Force parachute team will perform at the exposition, museum director Bob Jasperson told Eden Prairie News. A team of four will on perform at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. on both days of the exposition, weather permitting, he said.
The 20th annual exposition will also feature flights from around 40 aircraft, including the B-17 “Yankee Lady,” and there will be a pancake breakfast both days from 8-11 a.m., the release says.
The 2019 AirExpo is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, July 14. Tickets are $20 for adults and each ticket includes one admission for children 17 and under; additional tickets for children ages 8-17 cost $5. Tickets are available online at www.wotn.org/airexpo or at the gate on the day of the exposition, at 10100 Flying Cloud Drive.