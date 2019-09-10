An electric vehicle expo on Saturday, Sept. 14, will allow locals to test drive various models of electric cars, according to a news release from the event.
The expo is sponsored by the American Lung Association and will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Oak Grove Presbyterian Church, 2200 Old Shakopee Road, in Bloomington. Cars as well as electric bikes, scooters and mowers will be on view.
The free event will include test drives from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and education about charging, electric rates and tax rebates, the release says. Electric vehicle owners and experts will be available to answer questions. Funds from refreshments and car wash sales will go toward youth mission trips, the release says.
The website it www.facebook.com/OakGrovePresbyterian.