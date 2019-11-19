Citizen voices were a mix of cautious and positive at Eden Prairie’s Be Heard on Cannabis town hall on Nov. 18.
Around 120 people packed into the Eden Prairie Community Center’s Cambria Room to share their views on cannabis policy with state legislative leaders. The event was part of a series of town halls across Minnesota, hosted by House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, to share basic information about cannabis legalization and hear constituents’ thoughts on the topic.
Laying the groundwork
Winkler, along with Eden Prairie’s state legislators Rep. Carlie Kotyza-Witthuhn, Rep. Laurie Pryor and Sen. Steve Cwodzinski, listened as their guests, former Colorado legislator Doug Friednash and former Boulder County, Colorado, District Attorney Stanley Garnett spoke about their experience regulating and enforcing recreational cannabis policy.
Winkler gave a quick background of cannabis, from its medicinal use in the colonial U.S. to the estimated 660,000 Minnesotans who use cannabis each year. Medical marijuana is legal in Minnesota for 14 qualifying conditions, Winkler said, and the state spends $42 million enforcing cannabis criminalization annually, he added.
“This is not just a fringe thing people are trying,” Winkler concluded. “It isn’t like doing nothing will preserve the status quo. The world is changing around us.”
Friednash pointed to Colorado’s steady rates of traffic incidents and lower rates of youth cannabis use as evidence that “the sky didn’t fall and we didn’t have the problems we thought we were going to have in Colorado,” he said. Two significant problems have been measuring drivers’ impairment levels when they’ve used cannabis and controlling the flow of cannabis out of Colorado to states where it’s still illegal. However, controlling those issues is easier when cannabis is legal and regulated instead of criminalized, Garnett said.
“It’s not perfect, but it’s better than criminalization,” Garnett said.
Constituents speak
In the 40 minutes audience members had to speak, just one person spoke at length in opposition to legalization. Others expressed a range of cautious to enthusiastic support for legalizing cannabis in Minnesota. Many shared their frustrations with the state’s medical marijuana model, which they said is inaccessible and prohibitively expensive.
“What they say to me is, I don’t have $600,” said Dan Kessler, a clinical psychologist who described meeting patients with cancer and chronic illness who are seeking medical marijuana but because they’re ill and sometimes can’t work, can’t afford it. “If you’e got money and can afford it, you can get medical marijuana,” he added.
Leslie McDonald, of Eden Prairie, has an adult child with fibromyalgia who uses medical marijuana to treat pain and symptoms. It’s counter-intuitive to have medical marijuana laws that make it nearly impossible for residents to afford or access it, she said.
“They’re supposed to come up with an amazing amount of money,” McDonald told Eden Prairie News. “Regulate it reasonably.”
Julie Engle, of Minnetonka, described living with a chronic illness that for years she tried to treat with a variety of medical options. When she began using medical marijuana in December of last year, “I had my life back,” she told the audience, and her use has no effect on her three young sons.
“It’s just like those orange pill bottles I used to have,” Engle said.
Melani Kane is a doctor of pharmacy and suggested that cannabis be regulated like an over-the-counter drug, so buyers can consult an expert about side effects and potential interactions the drug might have with other prescriptions. Pat Lind, of Eden Prairie, has served on the Minnesota Board of Pharmacy and seconded Kane’s opinion.
“Treating it responsibly and respectfully would be my recommendation,” Kane said.
Other audience members spoke in support of legalization but brought up practical concerns and Minnesota-specific issues.
“My biggest concern is, how would they implement an enforcement mechanism,” said Ahmad Saad, of Eden Prairie. He told the legislators he was concerned about the invasive nature of the blood tests, which are the only way to accurately measure a driver’s cannabis impairment levels. He also brought up the fact that people who legally use medical marijuana can’t pass a background check to buy a gun, which could be an issue in rural Minnesota, he said.
Paul Johnson, of St. Paul, brought up the state’s problems with MNsure and the licensing system MNLARS and recent turmoil at the Department of Human Services.
“We’re striking out a lot on the regulatory services, so what’s the plan?” he asked.
Winkler assured the audience that the vast majority of the time, state agencies operate smoothly in ways residents don’t even notice.
“The state agencies in Minnesota are well prepared to take this on,” he said.
Another audience member brought up the environmental impact of illegal cannabis farms in northern California, which frequently use large amounts of pesticides and create dangers for local residents as the growers try to protect their operation from discovery. Winkler thanked the speaker for bringing the issue up, as he hadn’t considered it before; and Friednash wondered if Minnesota’s climate would allow for outdoor growing operations.
More cannabis town halls are planned for Austin, Crystal, Fridley, Maple Grove, New Brighton, Spring Lake Park, Rochester, Hibbing, St. Peter and Woodbury.