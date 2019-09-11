Students are invited to create an app and submit it to the 3rd Congressional District's Congressional App Challenge, a news release from U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips' office says.
The apps, which can be about any topic, for any platform and in any programming language, will be judged by a panel of experts in several categories:
- The quality of the idea, including creativity and originality;
- Implementation of the idea, including user experience and design; and
- Demonstrated excellence of coding and programming skills.
All middle and high school students who live or attend school in Minnesota's 3rd Congressional District may participate individually or in teams of up to four people, the release says. The winner's app will be displayed in the U.S. Capitol and be featured on the Congressional App Challenge website, congressionalappchallenge.us, and the creators will be invited to a national computer science event in Washington, D.C. and receive $250 in Amazon Web Services credits.
Participants must register online at congressionalappchallenge.us/students/student-registration and submit their app by Nov. 1. Winners will be announced in December, the release says.